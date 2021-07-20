WEATHER: Finally, a Break is On the Way. When Will it Cool Off?

Heat and humidity will build across the Hudson Valley early this week, though forecasters say a break from the heat is finally on the way. We will see a chance for some heavy thunderstorms Wednesday, as a front pushes through the area. This will bring slightly cooler and dryer air to the Hudson Valley as we get later into the week.

Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 80s, with a mixture of sun and clouds this afternoon. Factor in the humidity and the Heat Index will once again feel like it's in the 90s. There is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms as we enter the evening hours. Lows will be in the upper 60s overnight. Thunderstorms are a greater possibility Wednesday, as highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. The Weather Channel says some of the storms could bring gusty winds and small hail. Wednesday night will bring cooler temperatures as the storms depart, as lows are expected to fall to the upper 50s to near 60.

Thursday and Friday will bring in much nicer weather, as highs each day will be in the upper 70s, and lows in the upper 50s. Saturday will be slightly warmer, with highs in the low 80s, and lows in the mid 60s. Skies should remain partly cloudy until Sunday, when the next chance for rain returns. Showers are expected in the morning, with a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to forecasts. This will bring in warmer temperatures once again, as highs will creep back up in to the upper 80s by early next week.