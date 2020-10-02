WEEKEND WEATHER: Much Colder Fall Weather On The Way

This week started off warm and humid, but that all changed late Thursday as cooler weather moved in to the area. no how long is it going to stick around? if you like he colder weather then you'll happy with this forecast.

Friday will bring the rain, as temps will stay in the 60s, with showers of and on through the day. Friday night will see lows in the mid 40s, under partly cloudy skies. The good news is that the wetter weather should help out with the near draught-like conditions the Hudson Valley and most of New York state has endured through the summer of 2020. Most of the state has been at or near draught levels for a good portion of the year.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool, with highs in the 60s. Saturday night will bring in colder weather, with lows in the upper 30s, to around 40 in some areas.

The threat of rain should stay away for most of the weekend, until late Sunday night. Sunday will be pretty much more of the same, with highs in the 60s and partly cloudy skies. Lows will be around 40, with increasing clouds and a threat of showers after midnight.

Monday will start the week with rain showers, and even cooler temperatures. Highs Monday will only reach the mid to upper 50s. We should see the next warm up by Tuesday as temperatures should rebound back up in to the upper 60s.

Have a great weekend!