WEEKEND WEATHER: More Storms For The Hudson Valley On The Way?

After Thursday's round of severe weather, one has to wonder if we'll see more rain as we head into the weekend? The answer is; probably. But first, we'll have one nice day ahead before more rain moves in.

Highs Friday will climb back into the 80s, under mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance for rain after midnight, as lows will be in the upper 60s. The remnants of Hurricane Laura are expected to turn towards the east and bring more rain to the area by Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 70s, to around 80 with rain and thunderstorms possible. Lows overnight will be in 60s, with showers possible.

Highs Sunday will be in the upper 70s, under partly cloudy skies. Sunday night will be cool, with lows falling to the low to mid 50s.

Have a great weekend!