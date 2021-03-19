First we had rain, then wind, as the Hudson Valley endured another colder shot of weather late in the week. However, the colder blast won't be around for long, as temps will rebound into the 50s by the weekend. This will lead us straight into next week, as it's expected to get even warmer with spring-like weather returning to the area, according to forecasters. And while it may be quite cold and windy Friday, at least we didn't get the snow they had originally forecasted?

Highs Friday will be in the upper 30s, with partly cloudy skies and gutsy winds. The wind will keep the real feel temperatures down through the afternoon, though the gusts should die down towards the evening. Friday night will be very cold, with lows in the low to mid 30s, and partly cloudy skies above.

Saturday will kick off a much warmer weekend, with highs in the mid 50s and mostly sunny skies through the day. Skies overnight will be clear, with lows around 30. Sunday will be even warmer, with highs near 60 and mostly sunny skies. Lows once again will fall to about 30 Sunday night.

Monday will keep with the spring-like temperatures, as highs will again climb to about 60 during the day. Most of next week ahead should be mild and beautiful, as highs will stay in the 60s, giving the Hudson Valley a much needed break. Some extended outlooks had predicted winter-like weather to persist through the end of March, and even into April, but now some meteorologists are saying that temperatures across the Northeast might stay slightly above normal for the the rest of March.

But as we look even further out, some meteorologists are predicting that the very snowy winter we experienced will actually set the area up for a threat of consistent cold fronts bringing severe thunderstorms by later in the spring and summer. The reason? La Niña.

