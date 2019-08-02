Friday will see temperatures warm to the mid 80s, as sunny skies will prevail across the area. However, the humid and stormy weather that hung over the Hudson Valley earlier in the week is expected to return by this weekend.

Highs Saturday will be in the mid 80s with a mixture of sun and clouds. There will be a chance for thunderstorms both during the afternoon and evening. Lows will stay in the mid 60s, with the chance for rain diminishing overnight

Sunday will see an increased chance for afternoon thunderstorms, with higher humidity levels. Sunday night will see lows in the 60s.

Monday is expected to see highs back in the 80s.

Have a great weekend!

Listen to Middays With Hopkins on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more:

BONUS VIDEO