WEEKEND WEATHER: HOT, HOT, HOT
As we enter the weekend, you have to wonder if Thursday's fairly mild and overcast weather will last? The short answer: No. Friday will actually be the coolest day with highs in the 80s, under partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for after thunderstorms.
Then things will really heat up. A heatwave is expected to grip the Hudson Valley this weekend, as highs Saturday will climb to about 90. Lows overnight will be around 70, and humid.
Sunday will be even hotter, Highs are expected to climb in to the mid 90s, with a heat index approaching 100. Lows will only fall into the mid 70s.
The heat will last into the beginning of next week, as highs will stay in the 90s Monday.
Stay cool, and have a great weekend.
Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WPDH mobile app.
Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- 7 Secret Tips to Winning a Radio Call-In Contest
- The 11 Biggest Celebrities Born in the Hudson Valley
- This Restaurant's Tipping Policy Left Me Speechless
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie
- Hudson Valley Restaurants
No hindsight music unit displayed.