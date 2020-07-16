WEEKEND WEATHER: HOT, HOT, HOT

As we enter the weekend, you have to wonder if Thursday's fairly mild and overcast weather will last? The short answer: No. Friday will actually be the coolest day with highs in the 80s, under partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for after thunderstorms.

Then things will really heat up. A heatwave is expected to grip the Hudson Valley this weekend, as highs Saturday will climb to about 90. Lows overnight will be around 70, and humid.

Sunday will be even hotter, Highs are expected to climb in to the mid 90s, with a heat index approaching 100. Lows will only fall into the mid 70s.

The heat will last into the beginning of next week, as highs will stay in the 90s Monday.

Stay cool, and have a great weekend.

