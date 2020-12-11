WEEKEND WEATHER: Above Average Temps With a Chance For Rain

It's been a cold week in the Hudson Valley, but that's about to change as we head into the weekend. The weather will be a bit warmer over the next couple of days, but the chance for rain will return as well. Friday is looking it will be the best day if you want to head outdoors.

Highs Friday will be around 50, under mostly sunny skies and light winds. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s overnight with increasing clouds. Highs Saturday will be in the low 50s with a chance for showers in the morning. A more steady rain is possible as get later into the afternoon, according to forecasters. Lows Saturday night will fall into the low to mid 40s, with a chance for showers early in the evening.

Sunday will be very mild, as we'll see highs climb into the mid to upper 50s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a chance for a passing shower in the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight as lows will fall into the mid 30s.

Much colder air will return to the area late Monday and into Tuesday. While we're still a ways out, some meteorologists are predicting that the Hudson Valley and northeast could even experience its first major snowstorm of the season by Wednesday and Thursday of next week. There are a lot of factors still to consider, as the air could remain too warm for any real snowfall, or the storm will miss us all together. We will just have to wait and see.

Have a great weekend!