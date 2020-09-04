WEEKEND WEATHER: A Beautiful Labor Day Weekend

The Hudson Valley should experience a less humid Friday, as temps should stay in the low 80s, under partly cloudy skies. Friday night will be quite cool ,with lows in the lower 50s.

Saturday is looking beautiful. with highs in the mid 70s and partly cloudy. Lows will be in the lower 60s. Highs Sunday should climb to around 80, with mostly sunny skies. Lows will be around 60.

Labor Day Monday will continue with the great weather. Highs Will once again be around 80. Lows in the 60s.

Have great weekend!