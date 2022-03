Happy Birthday today (March 18) to Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell. He's 49. Also celebrating today is John Hartman, co-founder and original drummer of the Doobie Brothers (65), guitarist Jeff LaBar of Cinderella (52) and Dangerous Toys frontman Jason McMaster (50).

Alice in Chains recently announced a summer tour for 2015. Click here for dates.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Ethan Miller/Getty Images loading...