WEATHER: Your Hudson Valley Weather for Thanksgiving Week

This weekend saw dryer, more seasonal weather across the Hudson Valley as temperatures primarily stayed in the 50s during the day. The potential coastal storm some had predicted didn't really ever materialize. However, rain showers did move across the area late Sunday, and this will now bring in much colder air as Monday progresses. How cold will it get?

Monday will start off with highs in the mid to upper 40s, but temperatures are expected to drop and get much colder later in the afternoon. Lows Monday night will fall into the 20s, under partly cloudy skies and some gusty winds. Highs Tuesday will only be in the upper 30s, with wind chills in the 20s. Skies will remain clear overnight, with lows in the 20s.

Temperatures will then start to warm up a bit by midweek. Highs Wednesday will be in the 40s with mostly sunny skies. Lows will fall to around 30. Thanksgiving should be mostly cloudy, mild, and pleasant with highs in the 50s, and lows around 40 by night. Forecasters say the next best chance for more precipitation will be Friday, with showers in the afternoon and highs in the 40s. Lows will be in the upper 20s, with a chance of a flurry or two, according to Hudson Valley Weather. For now, this weekend looks like it will remain a bit colder, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Some of the extended forecasts for the winter so far are a bit conflicting. While some, like the Old Farmer's Almanac, are saying we should expect near-normal temperatures and precipitation, other forecasts are calling for below-average temps and above-average snow. One big factor could be the return of La Niña. La Niña is a phenomenon that produces cooler than average water temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean around the equator. It is not to be confused with El Niño, which is when warmer water temperatures occur in that part of the Pacific. Past La Niñas have produced colder, snowier winters across the northeast.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...