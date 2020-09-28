WEATHER: Warm and Humid Start, Cooler By End of Week

The weather around the Hudson Valley should start off summer-like this week, but there is a cool down on the way. Highs Monday will be in the upper 70s, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for rain. Lows will only be in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday could bring the chance for thunderstorms, with highs in the upper 70s and humid. Lows will only fall to the upper 60s, with the chance for rain continuing. Wednesday will bring on and off rain through the the day, with highs staying in the 70s. Lows will fall into the 50s, with a chance for showers overnight.

Thursday and Friday will see temperatures cooling off, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.