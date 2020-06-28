WEATHER: Warm and Humid, Chance For Storms

It's summer, and it finally feels like it. Highs Monday will be in the lower to mid 70,s under a mixture of sun and clouds. lows will be in the upper 60s. The chance for storms returns Tuesday afternoon, as highs will climb to abut 80.

The chance for rain will stick around Wednesday, as highs will stay in the upper 70s.

Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the lower 80s, under partly cloudy skies. Lows ill be in the 60s.

