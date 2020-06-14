WEATHER: Sunny and Warm For the Week Ahead

if you liked Sunday's weather, you'll like what's ahead for the Hudson valley weather-wise. Highs Monday will stay in the 70s, under sunny skis. Monday will be cool with lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be pretty much the same, with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and lows in the low 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be slightly warmer, with highs around 80, and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Highs friday will climb into the mid 80s, with partly cloudy skies and higher humidity.

As of now, there doesn't appear to be any chance for rain, as skies will remain sunny through the week. Have a great week!

