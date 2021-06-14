WEATHER: Storms To Start the Week, Then Warming Up

Monday got off to very stormy start, as heavy thunderstorms rolled through the area early morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to stick around the Hudson Valley through Tuesday, before finally clearing out as we approach midweek. But could the chance for more rain once again return by the weekend?

Monday's highs are expected to climb to the lower 70s, as showers and thunderstorms are possible through the day. The chance for rain could last though Monday night, as low will fall to around 60 with cloudy skies. Tuesday will bring partly sunny skies during the morning, and a chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s, and lows overnight will fall to the upper 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday will see the rain depart the region, and sunny skies prevail. Highs both days will be in the mid 70s, under mostly sunny skies and light winds. Lows will be a bit cooler overnight, with temperatures falling to the upper 40s to low 50s. Friday will see warmer temperatures again, with highs in the low 80s during the afternoon. Overnight lows will fall to the low 60s, under partly cloudy skies.

There is a chance for some scattered afternoon thunderstorms by Saturday, otherwise temperatures should remain in the 80s with partly cloudy skies as we enter the weekend. Warmer weather is forecast for most of next week, as the Weather Channel says that daytime temperatures should remain in the 80s for the majority of the days ahead. As of now, the chance for rain should be minimal, though that could change as we actually start the following week.

Will the warmer weather and storms be the norm for the summer here in the Hudson Valley? The National Weather Service's long-range forecast says the Northeast could see much hotter weather with above average rainfall the next several months ahead. AccuWeather also predicts hotter than average temperatures and many storms this summer. Several rounds of severe weather could be a possibility, especially through the early summer weeks.