WEATHER: Seasonably Cold Start, Milder Towards End of Week

The week got off to a cold start, much like many weeks in December normally do in the Northeast. The question is, how long is going to last? The week will start cold, but get milder towards the weekend, according to forecasters. Highs Tuesday will only reach the upper 30s, under mostly cloudy skies. The persistent breeze will make the air feel even colder, as there will be off and on flurries throughout the day. Tuesday night will be very cold, with lows in the low to mid 20s.

Snow showers could fall across the area Wednesday, as highs will once again only stay in the 30s. There could be anywhere from a dusting to half an inch, according to Hudson Valley Weather. More of the snow will probably fall across the northern parts of the listening area and higher elevations. Lows Wednesday night will stay around 30, with mostly cloudy skies.

Highs Thursday will reach the 40s, with gradual clearing as the afternoon goes on. Lows overnight will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. Highs Friday will climb into the upper 40s, as skies should remain partly cloudy. Clouds will return Friday night, as there is a chance for showers late. lows will be in the upper 30s.

Saturday will see warmer temps, as highs will reach the low 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, as the chance for showers will stick around. Lows will be in the 40s overnight.

Temperatures should fall back into the 40s for highs by the time we get into next week, though it still too early to tell.

Have a great week!