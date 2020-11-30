WEATHER: Rain and Storms Early, Colder by End of Week

The chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms will impact most of the east coast Monday, as a strong storm will bring warmer weather into the area. A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of the Hudson Valley, as wind gusts could approach 50 M.P.H. by Monday afternoon. Rain will start Monday morning and will become heavier as the day goes on. Forecasters say some of the storms that move through by late afternoon could be severe. Rainfall could reach close to an inch by late Monday.

Monday night will see some lingering showers in the evening, as lows will stay in the upper 40s. Tuesday will start mid but turn much colder by late afternoon, as temps will drop into the 40s with gusty winds. Lows will be around 30 overnight.

Wednesday will be quite chilly as highs will only be in the upper 30 to low 40s during the day. Lows will dip into the low 30s overnight. Thursday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 40s, and partly cloudy skies. Lows will be around 30 Thursday night.

Friday will see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows will be around 30. This should set the stage for the weekend, as temps should stay in the 40s, with a slight chance for showers each day.

November was warmer than usual for the Hudson Valley, and forecasters say it should mostly remain that way until the end of fall. Some long range forecasts have predicted a milder winter though it is still too early to tell that far in advance.