As we round out the final days of 2019, we look ahead to the first week of the new year. How's the weather holding up? Sunday's gloomy weather is what we can expect early in the week as rain, freezing rain, and even some snow is possible.

In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 5 P.M. Sunday afternoon until 7 A.M. Tuesday. Highs Monday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with rain showers on and off. Lows will stay in the 30s with rain and ice, especially in the northern parts of the listening area and higher elevations.

Tuesday will remain cloudy with rain showers and highs around 40. New Year's Eve will see decreasing clouds and lows in the lower 30s.

New Year's Day and Thursday will see highs in the low 40s and partly cloudy skies. Friday will bring an increased chance for rain and maybe some early snow showers, with highs in the 40s.

