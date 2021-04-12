After several mild days that saw temperatures up into the lower 70s in the area, expect cooler weather to stick around for most the week ahead. The chance for rain will also be an issue, as clouds are expected to keep the temperatures down. Will we see very much of the Sun this week?

Highs Monday will stay in the 50s, as clouds and rain will be in the forecast until the evening. Skies will slowly clear out by Monday night, with lows falling into the 40s. We'll see a little bit of sun by Tuesday, as highs should approach the lower 60s. Lows will be cool again overnight, with temperatures falling into the 40s, with mostly cloudy skies.

Meteorologists say the break in the rain won't last for long. The chance for precipitation will return by Wednesday afternoon, according to forecasts, as highs will climb into the 60s during the day. Lows will fall into the 40s once again, with the threat of rain lingering through the night. Thursday's forecast? Yup, more rain. Showers will be an issue through most the day, as temperatures are expected to fall by the afternoon and into the evening. Lows will be downright cold Thursday night, with lows in the 30s. Hudson Valley Weather is even calling for rain mixing with some snow in parts of the area, if it gets cold enough overnight.

Highs Friday will be cool with temperatures only in the 40s. The chance for rain should finally end by later in the day, as lows will be in the 30s with gusty winds. Temperatures should rebound a bit by this weekend with highs near 60, according to forecasts.

