After a warm weekend, with highs up in the 80s Sunday, temperatures are expected to drop as the month of October begins. Highs have generally ranged in the 70s to low 80s, with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s over the past week.

Last week also saw some severe weather across the area, New York Upstate had reported that a brief tornado touched down in the hamlet of Hazel, in the northern Sullivan County town of Rockland. The National Weather Service in Binghamton confirmed the state's seventh tornado of the year, which was also indicated by radar.

Temperatures Could Dip Into the 30s This Week in the Hudson Valley

The Weather Channel reports that highs Monday and Tuesday will remain the upper 70s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. However, some of the coldest weather since the spring is forecasted to return, as the TWC says lows Wednesday night could fall into the upper 30s.

The cold snap is expected to last through Thursday, though meteorologists says that temperatures will warm up again by late week. Forecasts also says the next week and a half should be dry, with the next chance for any rain not until Wednesday of next week.

What's the Most Powerful Tornado to Ever Hit NY?

There have been three recorded F4s that have touched down in New York state, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. The first happened on August 28, 1973 in Columbia County over mostly open land, before moving into Massachusetts.

Another F4 first touched down near Erie, Pennsylvania May 31, 1985, and then moved over the state line into New York. This was part of deadly outbreak of tornadoes that hit NY, PA, OH, and Ontario that same day.

The third was a nearly mile-wide tornado that touched down in Montgomery County on July 10, 1989. The storm would stay on the ground for 42 miles, traveling four counties (Greene, Montgomery, Schoharie, and Albany Counties).