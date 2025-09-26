A chance for severe thunderstorms had been forecast for parts of New York Thursday, though most residents were not expecting to experience a tornado. However, officials say a tornado struck areas with very little warning, which ended up bringing down power lines.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in parts of New York state early Thursday afternoon. Heavy thunderstorms moved through the Catskills and the Hudson Valley, as drenching rains fell across a wide region.

The tornado is New York's seventh of the year, with local officials reporting one person being trapped inside their vehicle as the storms rolled through.

Tornado Confirmed in New York's Catskills

New York Upstate reports that a brief tornado touched down in the hamlet of Hazel, in the northern Sullivan County town of Rockland. The National Weather Service in Binghamton confirmed the tornado, which was also indicated by radar.

Rescue crews were able to get the trapped person out of their vehicle, with no further injuries being reported. While this season has not been like 2024's record year for tornadoes, New York has still been affected by severe weather.

The second deadliest tornado in state history struck earlier in the summer, as The New York Post reported that a twister touched down in the hamlet of Clarks Mills in late June. The tornado took the lives of three people, as The Post Standard reported that twin 6-year-old girls, and a 50-year-old woman were tragically killed during the storm.

What's the Most Powerful Tornado to Ever Hit NY?

There have been three recorded F4s that have touched down in New York state, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. The first happened on August 28, 1973 in Columbia County over mostly open land, before moving into Massachusetts.

Another F4 first touched down near Erie, Pennsylvania May 31, 1985, and then moved over the state line into New York. This was part of deadly outbreak of tornadoes that hit NY, PA, OH, and Ontario that same day.

The third was a nearly mile-wide tornado that touched down in Montgomery County on July 10, 1989. The storm would stay on the ground for 42 miles, traveling four counties (Greene, Montgomery, Schoharie, and Albany Counties).