WEATHER: More Snow on the Way for the Hudson Valley?

Ready for winter? Parts of the Hudson Valley woke up this weekend to its first real measurable snowfall. How much, if any, depended a lot on your location. Some parts of the Upper Hudson Valley actually saw over a foot of snow, while some of the area got next to nothing. Is more snow on the way this week? Or, will the area see more seasonable temperatures as we enter the first week of December?

Highs Monday will climb into the upper 30s, with a mixture of sun and clouds. Overnight, lows will be in the low 20s. Tuesday will pretty much be a repeat, with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the 20s. By the middle of the week, we should start to see a bit of a warm-up. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies. Hudson Valley Weather says that some rain showers could be possible across the area by Wednesday night.

Thursday will be milder with highs in the 50s with scattered showers. The chance for additional snowfall should hold off for most of the area, though some parts of the Catskills or the northern Hudson Valley could have some occasional flurries. Friday looks cooler, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Some light snow could be in the picture again by Saturday afternoon, as highs will stay in the 30s with mostly cloudy skies, according to The Weather Channel.

Some of the extended forecasts for the winter so far are a bit conflicting. While some, like the Old Farmer's Almanac, are saying we should expect near-normal temperatures and precipitation, other forecasts are calling for below-average temps and above-average snow. One big factor could be the return of La Niña. La Niña is a phenomenon that produces cooler than average water temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean around the equator. It is not to be confused with El Niño, which is when warmer water temperatures occur in that part of the Pacific. Past La Niñas have produced colder, snowier winters across the northeast.

