WEATHER: Milder Weather With Rain on the Way

The Hudson Valley will start the first week of winter on a milder note, as temperatures will approach 40 degrees Monday. Christmas Eve could bring the chance for heavy rain and some snow to the area, as temps will warm up even more before cooling off by Christmas night. Is there a lot of snow on the way?

Monday will be cloudy and gloomy, with highs around 40. This will slowly melt off some of last week's snow which should clear the sidewalks and parking lots. There is a slight chance for snow showers by Monday evening, as lows will fall into the upper 20s, though most of the region should only see a dusting, if that. Tuesday will see mostly cloudy skies across the area, as highs will climb into the lower 40s. Lows will be cold that night however, with temps hovering around the 20 degree mark.

Wednesday will bring a return to somewhat sunnier weather, as highs will be in the upper 30s during the afternoon. Lows will fall to around 30 overnight. The sunny weather will be short lived though, as the next storm system will move in.

Christmas Eve will bring very mild weather for this time of year, according to forecasters. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, with a steady rain through the afternoon. Rainfall could be heavy overnight, as lows will be in the upper 30s. Some areas could see snow showers mixing in with the rain by Thursday night. There is no indication exactly how much that could mean, though this doesn't look to be a major snow event, according to meteorologists. Christmas Day will see rain and snow showers moving out by morning. Highs will be in the 40s, but the temperatures will drop into the 30s as the day goes on. Lows will be in the upper 10s Christmas Night.

The weekend ahead appears to be around normal, with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the 20s both Saturday and Sunday.