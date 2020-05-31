WEATHER: June Will Start Off Cooler, Warming Towards End of Week

As we enter June, temperatures will stay cooler than normal for the first few days. how long will it last?

Highs Monday will be in the 60s under partly cloudy skies. Monday night will be quite cool, with lows will be in the 40s. Highs Tuesday will be near 70, with increasing clouds late in the day. lows will be in the 50s.

The chance for rain arrives by Wednesday, with highs iin the 70s and lows in the 60s. Thursday will bring summer -like weather back to the area, with highs in the low 80s. Lows will stay in the mid 60s. Highs friday will be in the 80s, with a slight chance for showers.

