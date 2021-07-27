WEATHER: Hot With a Chance for Storms, Then Slightly Cooler

The haze and smoke filled skies will stick around the Hudson Valley for another day or so, as smoke from the Canadian wildfires drifts across portions of the U.S. including the northeast. Forecasters say it will be another hot and humid start to the week, as highs are expected to reach the upper 80s. There is an increased chance for storms by midweek, which will bring in slightly cooler temps with lower humidity.

Tuesday will again be hot and humid, with a chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms later. Highs will be in the upper 80s, and skies will be partly cloudy. Lows will stay in the upper 60s, with a chance for evening thunderstorms. Wednesday will bring the best chance for showers and thunderstorms, with highs near 80 and cloud skies. Lows will be in the upper 50s overnight.

Thursday will see mostly cloudy skies, with another chance for scattered thunderstorms later in the day. Highs will be around 80 during the day. Thursday night will once again bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the evening, but then skies are expected to clear later. Lows will fall to the low 60s.

The weather will finally clear out by Friday, as highs will climb into the 70s, with a mixture of sun and clouds. Lows will fall into the low to mid 50s overnight. Looking ahead, the weekend is shaping up to be quite nice, with highs around 80 and lows in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday. The chance for precipitation should remain minimal through the remainder of the weekend, according to forecasts.