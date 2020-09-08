WEATHER: Hot Start, Cooler Towards the End of the Week

As we come out Labor Day Weekend, the Hudson Valley will experience some summer-like temperatures for a few days, before cooler off again. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid 80s, with partly cloudy skies and higher humidity. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday will pretty much be more of the same, with highs staying in the mid 80s, and humid. The heat index could creep up towards 90 by afternoon. Lows will be around 70, with a chance for showers after midnight. The next chance for thunderstorms comes Thursday, as highs will be in the mid 80s, with rain and thunderstorms by afternoon likely.

Friday will be beautiful with highs in the low to mid 70s, and mostly sunny skies. Should be a great way to bring in the weekend.