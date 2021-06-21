WEATHER: Hot and Stormy Early, Then Milder by Mid Week

The hot and humid weather that hung the Hudson Valley around Sunday will set the tone early this week, as highs will once again reach around 90 Monday. There is a chance for storms early in the week, with the threat for severe weather across the area. Look for things to cool off as we approach the middle of week, with daytime temperatures remaining more seasonable for this time of year.

Monday will again be hazy, hot, and humid, with afternoon temperatures around 90 degrees. A Heat Advisory has been issued from Noon to 6 PM Monday, as heat indices could reach the mid to upper 90s. There is a chance for scattered severe thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening. Lows will only fall to the upper 60s Monday night with a chance for thunderstorms. Tuesday will see highs in the upper 70s to near 80, with rain and thunderstorms possible especially in the afternoon. This will bring back cooler air across the region, as lows are expected to fall to around 50 overnight as the rain departs.

Wednesday will see sunny, beautiful, and much dryer weather, as highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 70s during the day. Lows will again fall to around 50 overnight. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy, with highs around 80 both days. We'll see a return to summer-like weather as we approach this coming weekend, as highs will climb back up into the 80s with increased humidity and the chance for afternoon storms.

According to forecasts, Tropical Storm Claudette will re-enter the Atlantic and move northeast away from the coast early this week, There were some concerns the remnants could have moved up the east coast and brought rain and wind to the Hudson Valley and Northeast, but does not appear to the be the trajectory of the storm. The storm brought flooding rains to parts of the south, and was blamed for the deaths of 13 people in Alabama.