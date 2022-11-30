Storms Could Bring Damaging Winds to Parts of the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley is expected to see warmer temperatures Wednesday before a cold front moves through by afternoon, The approaching front will bring strong, gusty winds that could lead to damage to trees and power lines. Once the front has passed, the area should see colder temps for the next few days, with the possibility of snow showers.

The approaching storms are from the same system that spawned numerous damaging tornadoes across parts of the south Tuesday night and Wednesday. However, the lack of warm and humid air in the Northeast, plus other determining factors, will spare the Hudson Valley the brunt of the storm.

It will still get quite windy though.

Hudson Valley Weather Forecast

A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the are until 9 PM Wednesday, as the National Weather Service says that winds will blow from the south 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Hudson Valley Weather says we'll experience peak wind gusts between 10AM to 5PM.

HVW says that some heavy rains will accompany the winds as the front pushes through. Forecasters says that anywhere from 50-.90” could fall across most of the region, with higher amounts of 1-2” possible across the higher elevations.

The Weather Dork attached the following map to show what parts of the state could get the strongest winds.

The Weather Channel says that temperatures should remain in the 40s until Saturday, when highs will once again approach 60 with more rain. Once the next storm has passed, highs are expected to stay in the 40s and upper 30s as we enter the first full week of December.

