WEATHER: Cooler Temps With a Chance For Showers

As we enter the final of September, expect cooler temperatures to settle across the region. The cooler weather will be accompanied by the chance for scattered afternoon showers through out the week. We will enjoy one more warm day across the Hudson valley Monday, as highs should climb to the upper 70s. However, don't expect the warmer weather to stay for long.

Highs Monday should be in the mid to upper 70s, under a mixture of sun and clouds. Overnight Monday will be mild, with lows around 60. Highs Tuesday will stay in the low 70s with a greater chance for more steady afternoon rain. This will usher in cooler air by Tuesday night, as lows are expected to fall in to the mid 40s. Wednesday will see windier weather and cooler daytime temps, with highs only in the 60s.

Thursday and Friday will continue the trend of cooler but unsettled weather, with highs in the 60s both day, and lows in the 40s. There remains a chance for a passing afternoon shower both Thursday and Friday, according to forecasters. The weekend ahead is so far looking partly cloudy and mild, with highs in near 70 both days and a slight chance for precipitation during the day.

The fall forecast might be calling for warmer than average conditions and the chance for storm later than usual. AccuWeather says that the Hudson Valley and Northeast could above average temperatures lingering well into mid October. There could also be more rounds of strong thunderstorms that persist for a least another month, according to some forecasts. This has been the trend through the majority of the summer across many parts of the Hudson Valley, and it may go on for a bit longer than normal.

