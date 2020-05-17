WEATHER: Cooler Start, Then Warmer For Memorial Day Weekend

Sunday's mild and sunny weather won't stay around for long. Cooler weather is on the way to start the week, as temps will fall into the 60s during the day. Monday will stay in the 60s with a chance for rain. Lows will fall to about 50 overnight.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see the rain move out and highs in the low 60s, and lows in the 40s. Thursday will bring partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s. Lows will be in the upper 40s to near 50.

Friday brings warmer temps and a chance for rain as highs till reach the mid 70s. And while it's a ways off, Memorial weekend looks like we'll see a mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s.

