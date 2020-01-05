WEATHER: Cold With Potential Snow Showers For the Hudson Valley

Some forecasters had initially said we'd see snowfall Sunday afternoon. While that did not turn out to be the case, there is still a chance for snow showers Sunday overnight. Amounts might vary depending on location; with some areas getting a dusting, while others could potentially see an inch or two.

As we start the week, temperatures are gradually expected to fall. Highs Monday and Tuesday will hover around 40, with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the upper 20s, with increasing clouds by Tuesday night.

Wednesday will turn colder with a chance for snow showers and gusty winds. Highs will only be in the low 30s. Lows will fall into the 10s. Highs Thursday will stay in the upper 20s to low 30s, with the winds continue to affect the area. Friday will see a warm up with highs in the mid to upper 40s, and a chance for afternoon rain.

Have a great weekend!

