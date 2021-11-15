WEATHER: Cold Start, But Then Warmer Later in the Week

The Hudson Valley experienced heavy rain and thunderstorms to end last week, as much warmer than average temperatures were felt across the area. This, in turn, fueled some pretty wild Friday and Saturday weather. The National Weather Service says that severe thunderstorms and even confirmed tornadoes affected areas in the Hudson Valley and Northeast, which is quite rare for this time of year. But once the front was finally out of the way, much cooler air returned to the region, making it feel more like November again. But how long will it last?

Monday started off cold, and it won't get that much warmer during the day. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the 40s and some gusty winds by the afternoon. Lows will fall to around 30 overnight, under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday will see partly cloudy skies again and highs in the upper 40s. Lows will fall to the low 30s once again during the night. But after the start of the week, expect warmer temps to return.

Wednesday will bring a bit of a warm-up, with highs in the mid-50s and mostly cloudy skies. The chance for rain returns Thursday as temperatures climb well into the 60s. The best chance for rain will be during the afternoon as another front pushes through, once again bringing much colder air behind it. Friday will end the week much like it started, with cloudy skies and highs only in the 40s and lows in the upper 20s. The extended forecast into the weekend is calling for highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, and a mixture of sun and clouds.

