WEATHER: Big Warm Up On the Way For the Hudson Valley?

Was it cold enough this weekend for you? After a powerful Nor'easter dumped snow and brought gusty winds across the region, temperatures rapidly dropped as the storm departed. Wind chills were below zero Monday morning as the Hudson Valley started the new week. But how long will it last? A mixture of milder temps and more precipitation is expected for the week ahead, according to forecasts.

Highs Monday will climb into the upper 20s to low 30s during the afternoon, with partly cloudy skies. Lows overnight will once again fall to the single digits with clear skies. Tuesday will see highs in the mid-30s, which after this weekend's weather will actually seem a bit balmy. And it will get even warmer, at least for a few days. Wednesday and Thursday will actually bring highs in the mid-40s, with a chance for rain by Thursday afternoon. Precipitation could turn over to sleet and then snow by Thursday night, as lows will fall to the low 20s.

Don't expect the milder weather to last too long.

As we enter the weekend, more Arctic air returns to the Hudson Valley for a few days. Highs Friday will be in the 20s with gusty winds, making it feel even colder. Lows over the weekend could fall to below zero on both Friday and Saturday. However, highs for the upcoming week could once again climb into the 40s for a couple of days, so any deep freeze will, fortunately, be short-lived, according to The Weather Channel. Any chance for further rain or snow will hold off until late next week.

