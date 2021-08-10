WEATHER: Another Heatwave Arrives This Week

The warm and humid weather that stuck around for most of the weekend is expected to continue through the week. In fact, some of the hottest weather of the summer so far is forecast for later in the week. Meteorologists are saying the heat index values could reach as high as 105 degrees by Thursday.

Highs Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s, with a mixture of sun and clouds. The humidity will remain quite high for the week, pushing the heat index up to uncomfortable levels. Tuesday's lows will only be in the lower 70s. A Heat Advisory goes into effect Wednesday from 11 AM to 8 PM. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid 90s Wednesday afternoon, with partly cloudy skies and a chance for afternoon thunderstorms. And if you think this is hot, it's expected to get even hotter.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Thursday from 12 PM to 7 PM, as highs are forecast to climb into the mid 90s. When you factor in the high humidity, the heat index will dangerous levels by Thursday afternoon, as it could feel like it's at least 105 degrees. Lows will be in the lower to mid 70s, with a chance for thunderstorms. Friday will be pretty much the same, with highs in the mid 90s, and heat indices once again over 100. The chance for thunderstorms will persist for a good portion of the week, as the heat and humidity will aide in the development of scattered precipitation.

Forecasters say the Hudson Valley won't be expected to cool off until at least Saturday, as highs will be in the lower 80s with lower humidity. In the mean time, stay cool. Stay hydrated.

