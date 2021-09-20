WEATHER: A Nice Start to Fall in the Hudson Valley

As hard to believe as it may be, summer is drawing to an end and the first days of fall are upon us. Will the Hudson Valley experience fall-like weather here in the coming days. The forecast is looking that way, though there could be a chance for rain by midweek. How long will the threat of precipitation hang around?

Monday may be one of the best days of the week, with highs in the mid 70s and mostly sunny skies though the day. Lows overnight will be cool, with temps falling to the mid 50s. Tuesday should be pretty much the same, with highs in the low to mid 70s and mostly sunny skies again. Some clouds will start to roll in overnight with lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will bring a slight chance for am afternoon shower, with highs in the mid 70s. There will be a chance for scattered showers again through the night, with lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will see the greatest chance for rain, as showers are expected last on and off through the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s, and lows in the mid 50s. Friday will round out the week much like began, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s. The extended forecast for the weekend is pretty much calling for more pleasant weather, with highs in the 70s once again.

Wednesday at 3;2) PM marks the autumnal equinox (or, fall equinox) in the Northern Hemisphere. We will begin to see later sunrises and earlier sunsets here in the coming weeks, leading to the winter solstice in December, which will be in the shortest day of the year.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...