Win tickets to see We Are the Champions -- Queen Tribute in Middletown, NY at the Paramount Theater on August 15th.

We Are The Champions Comes to Middletown, New York

We Are The Champions immerses audiences in an unparalleled experience that faithfully captures the essence of a live Queen performance. With a meticulous attention to detail, the band delivers the iconic harmonies and intricate musical arrangements that defined Queen’s sound. Led by the captivating Roy Gomez-Cruz channeling Freddie Mercury’s electrifying stage presence, the show transports fans through a spectacular rendition of Queen’s timeless hits, including the pioneering ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and the anthemic ‘We Will Rock You’.

We Are The Champions -- Queen Tribute comes to the Paramount Theater in Middletown on Thursday, August 15th as part of the run for Downtown Rock, Roll, and Run Weekend. Check out thos concert along with a special run/walk to benefit the restoration of Downtown Middletown. You can find more info on the show, along with buy tickets, below. Of course, you can always win tickets through WPDH!

Run 4 Downtown

The Run 4 Downtown’s inaugural running was 2006 – born from the owners of Something Sweet Dessert Café’s desire to give back to the community that had embraced their Café in its first two years.

The R4DT, a 4 mile run/walk, has welcomed runners and walkers on the third Saturday of August each year since and has donated in excess of $150,000 toward the continued restoration of Historic Downtown Middletown.

Enter to Win Tickets to See We Are The Champions -- Queen Tribute