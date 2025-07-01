School is out, and summer is ramping up. Time to get out and enjoy the sun! On your summer travels, you may just happen to see the Watermelon Queen making appearances at festivals, grocery stores, and public events.

The Watermelon Queen? Yes, The Watermelon Queen!

This year, 1st Runner-Up Tori Hobbs is making an appearance right here in the Hudson Valley! Spreading smiles, promoting not only just watermelons, but the importance of agriculture as well. Fittingly, she will be out at your local Adams locations this week, so you can go out and meet her for yourself! You might just learn something interesting about watermelons and farming!

You can see her at these Adams Fairacre Farms locations:

Thursday, July 3, 2025

10 AM–12 PM in Kingston

1 PM–3 PM in Poughkeepsie

4 PM–6 PM in Wappinger

Saturday, July 5, 2025

11 AM–1 PM in Newburgh

2 PM–4 PM in Middletown



But who exactly is this Watermelon Queen, and how does one earn the coveted crown?

A little bit about the title...

First of all, the crowning of the Watermelon Queen has been a tradition since 1964. You can see the full list of past national Watermelon Queens here. The title isn't just for show, she works as a trained ambassador for the watermelon industry, selected through a competitive process that blends public speaking, knowledge of agriculture, and professional presentation skills. The role begins at the state or regional level, where young women represent watermelon associations in places like Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. State queens then compete for the prestigious title of National Watermelon Queen at the National Watermelon Association’s annual convention.

The role is more than just ceremonial. The Queen travels extensively for an entire year, visiting schools, grocery stores, festivals, and trade shows. Her mission? To educate the public about watermelon, represent growers and producers, and promote one of summer’s favorite fruits!

I love a good watermelon on a hot summer day... who doesn't?

To qualify, candidates are typically between 18 and 23 years old, with strong communication skills and a background in agriculture or related fields. Many are college students or graduates involved in Future Farmers of America (FFA), agri-marketing, or public relations. Contestants undergo interviews, give presentations, and are judged on poise, industry knowledge, and public speaking.

The commitment is significant, but so are the rewards. State queens may receive scholarships, cash prizes, and travel stipends. The National Queen enjoys a year-long spotlight, national media exposure, and the chance to build a future in agriculture, education, or communications.

In short, the Watermelon Queen is more than a summer symbol, she’s a hardworking, knowledgeable advocate for American agriculture. So if you see her handing out slices at your local farm market, (or Adams Fairacre Farms) know she earned that crown, and thank her for spreading smiles and slices!