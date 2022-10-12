Upstate New York Water Park Iconic Slides for Sale on Facebook

You ever dream of having a water park in your own backyard? Well, here is your chance! You can buy authentic water park water slides for only a few grand, and it's available on Facebook Marketplace, of all places.

Water Slide World to be Demolished for Housing Project

Water Slide World in Lake George, NY, closed back in 2018 after the passing of owner Gary Koncikowki. Water Slide World opened in 1979 on the grounds of a former drive-in movie theater. In 1984, the park installed the first ever wave pool built in the state.

Schermerhorn Real Estate Holding of Queensbury, NY purchased the 12-acre park for $3 million. Residential Developer Rich Schermerhorn plans to build a minimum of 200 affordable housing apartments that will rent from $1,000 to $1,500 a month.

Water Slide World's Iconic Slides for Sale

Eight of Water Slide World's popular slides are now up for sale on Facebook Marketplace along with a variety of other items from the theme park. If you're interested, be quick, because things are actually moving fast! The asking price is starting at $3,000 each.

The seller, Flint Stone, represents the project's demolition company, Charles Friedman Excavating. Stone said that if the slides weren't sold within the next few weeks, they will be torn down.

For a little more money, $4,500 each, people can also buy two 1997 water slides that were never installed. Their large selection of lockers is also on sale for $750. Imagine a local high school swapping out its current lockers for water park lockers.

Now, buyers are responsible for paying for a crane to take down the slides that still stand. Stone said the cost of a crane is even more expensive than the slides themselves, coming in at around $5,500. Once the slide is taken down, it is supposedly easy to transport since they all come apart in pieces.

Stone said,

We are selling them for so cheap because we want to see the general public utilize them instead of them going to the junkyard or scrapyard... You can make the slides as big or small as you want, it's like paying Tetris. We're just trying to give people an opportunity to own a water slide, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity."

For those who are interested, you can contact Flint Stone on Facebook.

