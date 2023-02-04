Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's an entire massive plaza off Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?

My commute takes me on Route 9 every single day. My trip takes me north towards Poughkeepsie, New York. When I'm heading to Putnam County I get off of I-84 at Route 9 and go south.

Hudson Valley Closed Businesses

It's sad but there are closed businesses everywhere in the Hudson Valley region. They're almost unavoidable. You may pass by one or two every day during your commute. If you live in the Fishkill area or you grew up around here, then maybe you can help me identify what stores were here at one time.

I've heard from somebody that there was a Jamesway Department store there. Those stores closed in the mid-1990s. One of the signs suggests that there was a liquor store there as well. Do you know what else was in the plaza?

I initially thought this was the Dutchess Mall but that's on the other side. I believe the Dutchess Mall was where the flea market took place for several years. Now the old Dutchess Mall building is a satellite location for Dutchess Community College.

This plaza is not connected to the Dutchess Community College building.

The deterioration suggests that the buildings have been closed for decades.

If you have any idea of what businesses used to be in this now-sad Fishkill shopping center, let us know!

