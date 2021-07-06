Was the Hudson Valley Too Loud on the 4th of July?

How loud was your neighborhood this 4th of July?

Let me start by saying I'm a big fan of fireworks. I love how they look, how they smell, I love everything about them except when they are going off at all hours of the night. Now before you call me an old "fuddy-duddy" let me explain.

Over the last few weeks, I can recall hearing and reading that local authorities were focusing on illegal fireworks this year. I think they called it some sort of crackdown on people setting them off in neighborhoods at all hours of the night.

Well, I can tell you first hand that the crackdown didn't work in the town of Poughkeepsie....LOL! I spent most of the weekend at my apartment in Poughkeepsie, so that my dog Smalls would be OK during the fireworks. It was my first 4th of July having him, and I wasn't sure how he would handle the loud sounds, he hates thunder, so I figured I would stay with him to try and keep him calm.

I figured the fireworks would be going off from like 7-10PM or so on Saturday and Sunday night, so I made sure I was home. Boy was I wrong with my time estimates. The fireworks started around 6 both nights and didn't stop going off until after midnight. Again I'm all for a good fireworks display, but do we really need a spectacular show at 1:30AM? That was the last flurry of fireworks I heard on Sunday night.

Anyone else notice more fireworks in your neighborhood this year than in years past? What town do you live in? Call or text us through the Wolf app.

