Was ‘Eliminator’ ZZ Top’s Best Album?

This Sunday on the WPDH Album of the Week we'll feature the eighth studio album from ZZ Top, Eliminator.

Eliminator was released on March 23, 1983, by Warner Bros. Records. The album was recorded in Tennessee in 1982 and peaked on the charts in many countries. Eliminator produced the singles, Gimme All Your Lovin, Got Me Under Pressure, Sharp-Dressed Man, and Legs.

Often considered ZZ Top's most popular release, the record was ranked at number 398 in Rolling Stone magazine's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time and was listed at number 39 in The 100 Greatest Albums of the 80s.

