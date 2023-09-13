Warning: Thieves Breaking Into Cars in Pleasant Valley, NY Area

Remember to always lock your vehicle doors in New York, even when it's parked in your driveway.

You hear about it all the time. You feel you're living in a pretty safe neighborhood, where some feel they don't even have to lock the doors of their home at night, let alone their car doors. But a rash of car break-ins ruins that frame of mind.

Pleasant Valley, NY is known to be a pretty safe town within the Hudson Valley in Dutchess County.

The town is centrally located in the county, northeast of the city of Poughkeepsie. U.S. Route 44 passes through the town. Salt Point is a hamlet near the northeastern town line of Pleasant Valley. New York Route 115 (Salt Point Turnpike) runs through the area, with access to the Taconic State Parkway, for easy travel to and from New York City. The small hamlet had a population of 202 in the 2020 Census, so it's safe to say that it's a pretty quiet area, with not much of a problem to be had. But things aren't all as quiet as they seem.

Loose change Reportedly Stolen from Car in Pleasant Valley

A Mike Rootigliano recently posted to a Facebook group called Pleasant Valley Proud, where he warned area residents to lock their doors. Turns out he had about $50 in coins taken from his unlocked vehicle. Rootigliano made light of the situation, stating that the thief or thieves left behind a pair of Ray-Bans and two car keys that were there. Guess Ray Bans aren't as popular as they once were. Doh! The incident occurred on Salt Point Tpk.

We reached out to Mike Rootigliano to see if he happened to catch the car break-in on camera. He said that although his property does have surveillance cameras, the vehicle was "out of range for an alert", so, unfortunately, he got nothing on camera.

If you live in the Pleasant Valley area (especially along the Salt Point Tpk. area), just be alert, and make sure you lock those car doors.

And to the thief or thieves that are rummaging through vehicles, you may wanna rethink what you are doing. You don't want to have a confrontation with area resident and actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan along with his trusty friend "Lucille."

