Warning: Speed Limit Lowered on Many Hudson Valley, New York Roads

The speed limit has been reduced on a number of roads in the Hudson Valley. Police are warning the public to be aware of the changes.

Speed Limit Changes Coming To Dutchess County

On Monday, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to notify drivers that the speed limit on many roads in Dutchess County is changing.

"Please take note of speed limit changes on the following roads in Dutchess County," the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.

Town of Rhinebeck/ Town of Milan, Route 52

County Route 52 (Salisbury Turnpike & Round Lake Road) between Route 308 and the Rhinebeck/Milan Town line is now 45 mph.

Town of Pine Plains, Brooks Road

Brooks Road from County Route 59 (Pulvers Corners Road) to Schultz Hill Rd is now 30 mph.

Town of Pine Plains, Schultz Hill Road

Schultz Hill Road from Route 199 to Brooks Road is now 35 mph.

Town of Pine Plains, Johnny Cake Hollow Road

Johnny Cake Hollow Road from County Route 70 (Righters Courners Road) to Schultz Hill Road is now 35 mph.

"AWESOME!! I love on Righters Corners Rd and everyone flies through here," Tori Salinas commented on Facebook about the speed limit change near her home. "Please feel free to sit in my driveway and pull people over! You’re welcomed to do so!"

Town of Pine Plains, Prospect Hill Road

Prospect Hill Road from Chase Road to the Pine Plains/Ancram Town line is now 35 mph.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office did not provide a reason for the speed limit changes.

East Fishkill, Lake Walton Road

Last week, we reported on an upcoming speed limit change in East Fishkill.

Starting this coming Sunday, May 1, the speed limit on Lake Walton Road is being reduced from 40 mph to 35 mph, according to the East Fishkill Police Department.

"The East Fishkill Police Department would like to make everyone aware that starting on May 1st, 2022, the speed limit on Lake Walton Road will be reduced from 40 mph to 35 mph. We want to give the community time to adjust to this change and we encourage everyone to spread the word to as many people as you can," the East Fishkill Police Department stated. "We thank you in advance for your cooperation."

