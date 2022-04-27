Weather Experts Predict Hotter, Wetter Summer for New York

New Yorkers should brace for more heat and more rain this summer.

Make sure you have working air conditioners and umbrellas handy, because this summer in New York may be warmer and wetter than normal.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center released predictions for the upcoming summer for the United States. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's prediction for New York's spring and summer is good news for some and bad news for others.

Almost all of New York State will see an above-average June, July and August in terms of temperature, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center.

Very Hot Summer Predicted For New York Including Hudson Valley, New York City, North Country, Captial Region, Central New York, Southern Tier

The Hudson Valley, New York City, North Country, Captial Region, Central New York and Southern Tier are predicted to have a 60 to 70 percent chance of an above-average summer in terms of heat.

Above Average Summer For Western New York, Rochester

Western New York, including the Rochester area, have a 40 to 50 percent chance of a warmer than normal summer.

Most of the southern parts of New York State, including the Hudson Valley, should see slightly above to above average rain during the months of June, July and August, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center.

More Rain Than Normal Predicted For Hudson Valley, Captial Region, New York City

The Hudson Valley and Captial Region have a 33 to 40 percent chance of more rainfall than normal this summer while parts of New York City have a 40 to 50 percent chance of more rainfall than normal. The rest of New York State should see average rainfall.

Weather experts are also predicting above-average heat during the months of May, June and July for the Hudson Valley, New York City and the Captial Region.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center predicts a 50 to 60 percent chance of higher than normal temperatures for the Hudson Valley, New York City and the Captial Region. Parts of North Country and Western New York should see average heat.

