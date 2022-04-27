Jackyl Returning To Poughkeepsie, NY

Jesse James Dupree and Jackyl will play The Chance this summer.

Fire up the chainsaw! Jackyl will return to Poughkeepsie and The Chance this summer and we can't wait!

A Little About Jackyl

It's been three long years since Jackyl last played The Chance. The band formed back in 1991 out of the Kennesaw, GA area and has been described as heavy metal and Southern metal. The band's self-titled debut on Geffen Records would eventually go platinum, and it remains a classic among fans. The album featured five rock radio singles, "The Lumberjack" (featuring Dupree's infamous chainsaw guitar solo), "I Stand Alone," "Down on Me," "Dirty Little Mind," and "When Will it Rain." Jackyl has released eight studio albums and various live albums and compilations.

Jackyl Controversy

With the release of the debut album for Jackyl, controversy followed as the album content and some suggestive elements on the album's cover art forced the label to release edited versions of the initial release. When a Kmart in Georgia refused to sell Jackyl's debut album, the band played an impromptu concert on a flatbed truck in front of the store. Footage from the video was used in the music video for Jackyl's "I Stand Alone".

Lifelong Fan

I've been a fan since the debut album came out. I remember hearing Jackyl all over the radio as a kid. I was a 15 yr old kid in high school when that album came out in 1992 and I played the hell out of it after picking it up. I've seen the band numerous times over the years including opening for Aerosmith on the Get a Grip in Albany, NY back in 1994. The band puts on one hell of a live show!

Tigman with Jesse James Dupree 20 years ago at The Chance in Poughkeepsie. Photo credit: Brian Reavy Photo credit: Brian Reavy loading...

Tigman with Jesse James Dupree 20 years ago at The Chance in Poughkeepsie.

Rockin out to Jackyl at The Chance. Photo credit: Brian Reavy Photo credit: Brian Reavy loading...

Some more of Tigman rockin out to Jackyl at The Chance.

Tigman with Jesse James Dupree. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Tigman with Jesse James Dupree in 2019.

attachment-Tigman Jackyl Barstool Social Media Post loading...

A wooden bar stool is definitely going to get destroyed at a Jackyl show.

Jesse James Dupree cuts up a bar stool with his chainsaw. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Jesse James Dupree cuts up a bar stool with his chainsaw. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

When is Jackyl Playing and How Can We Get Tickets?

Tickets for Jackyl at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, NY Thursday night, June 23 are on sale now and available through The Chance website and Ticketweb.com.

Jackyl is best known for the song "The Lumberjack", featuring a chainsaw solo by singer Jesse James Dupree. It was the first single from the band.

"Down On Me" was the third and highest charting single off Jackyl's debut album reaching the top 10 of the rock charts.

"When Will it Rain" was the fifth and final single off Jackyl's self-titled debut.

"Dirty Little Mind" remains a fan favorite and concert highlight for Jackyl.