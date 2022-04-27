6 New York High Schools Among Best in United States

Six schools in New York State are ranked among the best in the nation. We also looked up the highest-ranking schools in the Hudson Valley.

Each year U.S. News & World Report evaluates nearly 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia.

"The best public high schools can help students nurture their passions and reach their college or career aspirations," U.S. News & World Report states.

Working with RTI International, a nonprofit research firm, U.S. News assessed schools on the following six factors:

College readiness (30%)

State assessment proficiency (20%)

State assessment performance (20%)

Underserved student performance (10%)

College curriculum breadth(10%)

Graduation rate (10%)

U.S. News & World Report reviewed around 24,000 public high schools and ranked 18,000. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Virginia was named the best high school in the nation, according to U.S. News. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology ranked first in the nation in terms of college readiness, state assessment proficiency and graduation rate.

Academic Magnet High School in North Charleston, South Carolina was ranked the second-best public school in the United States.

No New York public high school cracked the top 10 schools in the country, but six ranked in the top 50 and one was within the top 20. Below are the six schools ranked in the top 50 by U.S. News:

Townsend Harris High School: Flushing, NY

#1 in New York Rankings

#19 in National Rankings

Queens High School for the Sciences at York College: Jamaica, NY

#25 in National Rankings

Stuyvesant High School: New York, NY

#36 in National Rankings

High School Math Science and Engineering at CCNY: New York, NY

#41 in National Rankings

Bronx High School of Science: Bronx, NY

#41 in National Rankings

Brooklyn Technical High School

#46 in National Rankings

No school from the Hudson Valley placed in the top 50 in the report. Below are the top 3 ranked Hudson Valley schools.

Bronxville High School, Westchester County

Bronxville High School was the Hudson Valley's highest-ranked school, placing 151st in the nation and 14th in New York.

Rye High School, Westchester County

#154 National Rankings, #16 in New York

Horace Greeley High School: Chappaqua, NY

#160 in National Rankings, #17 in New York.

