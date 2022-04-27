Popular Brewery Opening a Satellite Taproom in Kingston, New York

Fans of one of the Hudson Valley's favorite breweries will soon be able to get its "brew" closer to home.

Over the years, breweries in the Hudson Valley have become big businesses. We've been lucky enough to tell you recently about a new brewery on the Dutchess & Columbia County side of the Hudson River and now we get to share big news for everyone in Ulster County.

West Kill Brewery is getting closer to opening up its satellite taproom so fans in the Kingston area can save some driving time and enjoy West Kill's finest closer to home. West Kill Brewery's home location is in Greene County at 2173 Spruceton Rd in West Kill, NY. It's a bit of a drive for most of us in the Hudson Valley, but from what fans of the brewery tell me, it's well worth the drive.

The good news is that by June of this year, that far of a drive will no longer be required as West Kill Brewery is getting ready to open its own taproom in the building at 602 Broadway in Kingston right across the street from Ulster Performing Arts Center according to HV1.

As West Kill Brewery gets ready to land in Kingston, the brewery itself was started back in 2017 by Mike Barcone and Colleen Kortendick on a 127-acre Spruceton dairy farm in West Kill. Their beers "focus on locally grown and foraged ingredients and a soft spot for history, we have fun brewing beers that are as fascinating in origin as they are delicious" according to their website.

Heard the Barcone Name Before?

The Barcone name may sound familiar to many Kingston residents as that name was a cornerstone of Broadway in Kingston for many years with Barcone’s Music. Mike told HV1 that "My father died in 2013. My mother, brother, and sister kept it going for several years, but my brother and sister wanted to go on to other things, so my mother decided to retire. The business was liquidated about two months ago, I grew up here in Kingston, went to St. Joseph’s School…When I was 12 the family moved to West Kill. My father commuted into Kingston six days a week."

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The Taproom Theme Will Be...

Before construction got underway, the inside was just like most industrial buildings but as construction continues today Mike said, "We want to create a Catskills farmhouse/fish-and-game-club vibe in a Kingston setting." The taproom will feature a 20-foot-long bar with 10 West Kill beers and two local ciders on tap. It will also have scattered tables and bench seating throughout the space and an awesome outdoor space as well.

Why did West Kill choose Kingston for expansion? Mike said it best, "For one thing, it’s the gateway to the Catskills. But it’s also a very cool town with a lot of character." If all goes as planned the taproom should be open by late June. For more information on West Kill Brewery, check them out online here.

Acclaimed Brewery to Open Futuristic Domed Beer Garden in Hudson Valley A unique drinking destination is coming to the Hudson Valley.