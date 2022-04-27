Are New Yorkers Unhappy When They Travel? What Others Are Saying…

We probably all need a vacation at this point. But does going away necessarily make you any happier? Sometimes tourists get a bad rap,when visiting another destination, But who are some of the unhappiest travelers by state? This is another case where some may claim that New Yorkers are always angry and unpleasant, but are we any more unhappy than tourists from other states?

The website RewardExpert put together their data using hotel reviews that include both the reviewer’s location and a numerical rating. So, the more one and two star reviews, the unhappier the score for the state where they are from. The survey also took into consideration the number of unsatisfactory reviews as a proportion of all reviews from that state in the data.

Are New Yorkers really That Unhappy With Their Accommodations?

New York came in 9th unhappiest, according to the data. New Yorkers left 20,523 total, with a 53.86 "grumpy score". Maybe not as bad as some may have anticipated. people from Massachusetts appears to be even more unhappy when they travel, for they were 7th overall. Connecticut was 17th. Vermont 17th. Pennsylvania 23rd.

This Survey Might be Bulls***

The most surprising find may be that New Jersey was all the down at 44th. The District of Columbia was the unhappiest in the country, while Louisiana was happiest.

If We're Not Happy, Are We At Least Healthy?

Do you consider yourself healthy? Sometimes it can depend where you live. Does the town or city you live in have easy access to nutritious food and recreational facilities? Is healthcare affordable and are the parks well taken care of? While maintaining a healthy diet and exercising on your own is important, areas that put priority on well being will tend to have healthier populations.

Where are New York's Healthiest Places?

WalletHub analyzed the data from across a number of cities using four key dimensions: 1) Health Care 2) Food 3) Fitness and 4) Green Space. This was broken down even further, evaluating those four dimensions using 43 relevant metrics. Some of the results may surprise you. According to WalletHub, New York City was 17th in the nation overall, and 2nd in the health care category.

Rochester was 43rd. Yonkers was 52nd, and Buffalo 65th.