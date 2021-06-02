I Made the Mistake of Not Reading the Fine Print When Purchasing Concert Tickets

It was a chilly Saturday in Connecticut, and Mindy and I had been invited over to longtime friends, Tom and Lisa's home in Newtown for a celebratory evening which included cocktails, dinner, camaraderie, and a lesson I will never forget.

All four of us had been vaccinated, and this was the first time since February of 2020 where we felt safe enough for hugs all around. Tom had purchased some top-notch booze so let the party begin!

After our second cocktail in 30 minutes, we thought it might be a great idea to purchase Steely Dan tickets with Stevie Winwood as the opener for their July 2nd show at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. Check out Keith Carlock's drum solo beginning at 7 minutes and 15 seconds into the video.

Using my iPhone to look for tickets in our price range was my first mistake. My first choice was four tickets about 10 rows back from the stage until I saw the cost per ticket, which was $539. I kid you not.

We chose four tickets at $179 a piece, located in the last row just before the lawn seats began. The cost of the tickets came to $716, right? WRONG...with the various service charges and who knows what else, the total cost came to $931.14! Each ticket purchased came with a $53.78 service charge.

Then, come to find out, the tour was rescheduled for next year in 2022. No problem, I said to myself, I'll simply request a refund. Here's what the awesome folks at ticketoffices.com told me;

Our seller has secured these tickets; therefore, we are unable to offer cancellation as an option to our customers. When placing an order with us, our Sales Terms and Conditions were agreed to which do state that all sales are final. and here is the direct link to our full terms if you'd like to review it. As we are a secondary marketplace and we do not hold the ticket inventory, once the order is placed and confirmed, we cannot modify/cancel as we enter into an agreement to the seller.

I've learned two lessons here...DO NOT purchase concert tickets when you've got a booze buzz working and never order tickets when you're unable to read the fine print on your iPhone.

