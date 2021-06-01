Just in case you thought this past weekend was about a day off, beer and hot dogs.

What is Memorial Day really about? I'll admit that it's easy for the meaning to get lost even though it shouldn't. With the year and a half that many of us have had a three day weekend was needed more than ever.The time off was spent with family and close friends unlike last year's celebrations.

It's important to remember why we celebrate and who has made that possible. Memorial Day is also known as Decoration Day and it's when we both mourn an honor those who made the died while serving in our military.

Some put up flags, BBQ food or shoot off fireworks on Memorial Day

Patriotism and observance comes in many forms and one Hudson Valley resident proved that over Memorial Day weekend. Dani Masterson chose to pay her respects in new way this year that's getting viral attention.

Masterson sounded TAPS on her trumpet every hour for 24 hours straight at Mesier Park in Wappingers Falls. Masterson started at 3pm on May 30 and payed through May 31.

Her reasoning behind it is simple. To honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"It's very important for us to honor our veterans." - Dani Masterson

Masterson remembers both grandfather and brother who served.

The observance concluded at 3PM on Memorial Day which is the National Moment of Remembrance.

