Why Flags Are Flying at Half-Staff in Wappingers Falls This Week

If you’ve driven past Wappinger Town Hall this week, you may have noticed the flags in Memorial Plaza are lowered to half-staff. It’s a sight we’re used to seeing after national tragedies or the passing of prominent leaders, but this time, a tragedy on the local level has caused flags to be lowered.

Flying a flag at half-staff is one of the most visible signs of mourning and respect in our country. Usually, it’s done by presidential or gubernatorial order on holidays like Memorial Day or after the death of a head of state or fallen service members. However, local governments can also make that call when someone who has shaped their community passes away. That’s what’s happening in Wappinger this week.

Why are Flags Half Mast in Wappingers Falls, New York?

Town Supervisor Joseph D. Cavaccini directed that flags at Memorial Plaza be lowered in honor of Louis C. Clausen, who passed away at the age of 94. Lou was a lifelong public servant whose fingerprints are all over the history of the Town of Wappinger.

Clausen served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956, stationed in Germany. After returning to Wappingers Falls, he dedicated more than three decades to teaching biology at Roy C. Ketcham High School. In 1965, Clausen was elected to the Town Board, back when it was only made up of a supervisor, two councilmembers, and two justices of the peace. Later, he became Deputy Town Supervisor under Louis Diehl, helping steer Wappinger through a period of explosive growth until 1977.

Outside of government, Lou gave his time generously. He coached youth soccer, volleyball, and basketball, and was an active member of the Wappinger Elks Lodge. Cavaccini celebrated Clausen's dedication to “Councilman Clausen served our community during a pivotal moment in time for this Town. During the height of the population boom in Wappinger, Councilman Clausen cared for this community and was thoroughly involved alongside Supervisor Diehl in many aspects of the Town government during his tenure.”

Lowering the flags isn’t just a formality. It’s a small way for all of us to pause and recognize the service, leadership, and quiet commitment of someone who made the Town of Wappinger a better place.

